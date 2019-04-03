Teradek Presenting New Lens Control Devices at 2019 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Teradek is sharing what attendees can expect to find at its booth during the 2019 NAB Show, announcing that it will feature its next-generation ecosystem for Teradek RT wireless lens control. The two main products that make up these offerings are the CTRL.3 three-axis controller and MDR.X compact three-axis smart receiver.

CTRL.3

The CTRL.3 offers precision lens mapping, allowing users to store and recall lens maps and display the information in real time on SmallHD monitors. This integration is available on all of the latest SmallHD monitors running OS3. The device also has integrated Bluetooth for additional connectivity between Teradek receivers and allows sharing of lens-mapping information and rapid configuration with the new, free RT iOS app.

The MDR.X is a lightweight three-channel receiver that is camera agnostic. It also has integrated Bluetooth as well as a built-in OLED display that allows for quick configuration and real-time status updates.

Both the CRTL.3 and MDR.X are compatible with previous generation Latitude and MK3.1 RT products. In addition, the MDR.X offers RED camera control integration via Foolcontrol.

Teradek will begin shipping the CRTL.3 and MDR.X in May. Check them out beforehand at the Teradek booth, C5725, at the NAB Show.