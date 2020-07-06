Telos Alliance Planning Webcast on Automating Audio

CLEVELAND—Telos Alliance has scheduled a new webcast that will discuss workflows for file-based audio processing, “Save Money, Increase Efficiency and Automate Your Audio Workflows With AudioTools Server.”

The webcast, which is part of Telos’ 2020 Virtual Showcase series, will take place on July 15 at noon ET.

Telos’ AudioTools Server team will host the webcast and discuss how file-based audio processing can increase efficiency and save labor costs. Attendees will be instructed with real-world examples of AudioTools Server clients’ success stories; how to future-proof for next-generation audio formats; how to incorporate quality-first audio processing into an existing orchestration system; and when to stay on-prem and when to push workflows to the cloud.