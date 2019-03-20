Tektronix to Feature New HDR Monitoring, Measurement Capabilities At 2019 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Tektronix will showcase its entire suite of High Dynamic Range (HDR) tools, including its suite of media production, monitoring and analysis solutions, such as PRISM, Aurora and Sentry at the 2019 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

"Broadcasters seeking to address the HDR opportunity have been working with Tektronix to improve the HDR process and optimize HDR workflows,” said Charlie Dunn, general manager of Tektronix's Video Business. “In working together, we’re able to support them in delivering a better customer experience, mitigating churn and protecting their brand perception.”

PRISM

Tektronix has developed a dynamic set of tools to enable producers to deliver HDR content with confidence to their customers, the company said.

The company’s PRISM media monitoring and analysis now offers comprehensive HDR measurement and displays to provide users with visibility into content dynamics and reduce how long it takes to isolate and remedy a fault. PRISM presents complex information via easy-to-understand graphical displays familiar to broadcast operations teams, technicians and engineers.

Supporting HDR and Wide Color Gamut (WCG) workflows, PRISM reduces the complexity associated with content creation for multiple HDR/WCG formats, especially for content created following Report ITU-R B.2408-1. PRISM with HDR support is built on software that is easy to upgrade in the field to enable the solution to evolve as IP and HDR standards evolve, according to the company.

Tektronix also has added HDR capabilities to its Aurora scalable, file-based QC system. Aurora displays HDR metadata in a QC report and can produce graphs to show measured Content Light Level and Frame-Average Light Level values. If these levels exceed the file’s metadata, Aurora flags the error in the QC report, the company said.

Sentry, Tektronix’s video quality monitoring solution for live streams from cable, broadcast and OTT providers, has been enhanced with HDR status monitoring to confirm HDR services are being delivered correctly, the company said. The monitor also detects incorrectly set or mistakenly modified HDR data and alerts operators. The product offers automation and tools for proactive prevention of issues.

More information is available on the Tektronix website.

