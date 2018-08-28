SSL to Show System T Enhancements at IBC2018

OXFORD—Solid State Logic will spotlight the latest enhancements to its System T software architecture at the 2018 IBC Show, Sept. 13-17 at the RAI in Amsterdam.

The new S300-32 is a 32-fader compact broadcast console for SSL’s System T broadcast audio production platform, featuring a fixed layout control surface. The S300 integrates with SSL’s System T control, Network I/O and processing engines, or in standalone arrangements.

New S300-32 console

The System T S300 fully incorporates arbitrated radio and control resource sharing to SSL’s Network I/O range, for all Tempest platform-based consoles. This means the S300’s System T can bounce from one control room to another within the same facility, or be added on as a backup surface to the larger S500.

To add to that flexibility, SSL has also added more System T and I/O transport, routing and control devices to its suite. The TCM1 and Network I/O has GPIO 32 units that allow direct LTC, MIDI, and GPIO connectivity to System T’s Event Manager software. TCMI will thrive in music production and post production workflows due to its standard LTC (XLR) and MIDI (DIN) connections, along with two USB ports and 25-way GPIO ports. Each of these connects to System T through USB.

Also new is SSL’s immersive audio implementation for System T, with support for ATSC 3.0, Dolby Atmos and MPEG-H. To accommodate the emergence of 3-D audio immersive audio in film and broadcast, SSL offers new 3-axis coordinate panning for System T, which uses 2 and 4-channel overhead speakers for available channel and bus formats.

To compliment the channel and bus, SSL has a 12-channel monitoring system — with 49 inputs formed as one primary input and a 12-channel AFL monitor bus, together with a pair of 12-channel insert points for internal processing and “rendering engine returns.” These features work especially well within multilanguage productions, according to SSL.

SSL will be in Stand 8.D83.