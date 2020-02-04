Sprockit Reveals First Group of Startups for 2020 NAB Show

Selected companies will exhibit at annual conference and other engagements throughout the year.

LAS VEGAS—Ten startups have been tapped as the first batch of companies that will participate in Sprockit’s program at the 2020 NAB Show.

Sprockit is a global marketplace that aims to help connect top startups and Fortune 500 companies in media, entertainment and technology. As part of the 2020 edition of Sprockit, the selected companies will exhibit at the 2020 NAB Show in the Sprockit Pavilion, located in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Here are the first 10 announced startups:

Bellwethr - Automates the ideal customer experience throughout the customer lifecycle (Kansas City, MO)

Bixy - Improves monetization for publishers by leveraging consumer-controlled, opt-in data to power ad campaigns, email marketing, eCommerce and more (Kansas City, MO)

Chartbeat - Empowers content creators to build loyal audiences with real-time and historical analytics across desktop, mobile, and social platforms (New York)

Cross Screen Media - Offers marketing analytics and software solutions to build the next generation convergent TV platform (Alexandria, Va.)

Envision - Analyzes image and video content to automatize video curation and editing (Montreal, Canada)

ignifai - Provides a video analysis platform that uses AI technology to maximize content exposure, increase monetization and optimize production workflows (Paris)

nēdl - Solves the content discovery problem for audio creators with Real-Time Transcription Search and a unique end-to-end distribution platform (Santa Monica, Calif.)

Never.no - Makes TV interactive and advertising dynamic, helping broadcasters, advertisers and producers personalize content, increase audiences, engage viewers and grow revenues (Manchester, England)

Tetavi - Perfects volumetric capture for immersive media enabling faster, accurate and portable XR, film and gaming productions (Tel Aviv, Israel)

ZenSports - Allows anyone to create and accept sports bets with anyone else in the world, without the need for a centralized bookmaker (San Francisco)

In addition to presenting at the NAB Show, Sprockit participants are able to join in Sprockit Sync private network meetings that take place throughout the year. These Sync meetings include industry executives and Sprockit corporate partners, like Comcast, Fox, Google, Hearst Television, Public Media Venture Group, Samsung NEXT, Univision and Verizon.

Since its founding in 2013, Sprockit says that it has helped raise more than $1 billion in funding for its startups.

The application window for interested startups is still open, with the deadline to apply to participate in the 2020 NAB Show set for March 1. Applications can be completed online.

The 2020 NAB Show takes place from April 18-22 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.