Sprockit Reveals Final Group of Start-ups in NAB Show

WASHINGTON—The final group of start-up companies participating in NAB’s Sprockit program have been announced for the upcoming trade show. The companies were by industry leaders to participate based on their potential to offer real solutions to challenges in today’s evolving market that many established media and entertainment companies face.



Now in its fifth year, Sprockit will showcase industry-vetted emerging companies at NAB Show, held April 22-27, 2017 in Las Vegas, and convene throughout the year at Sprockit Sync, a series of day-long private forums where industry executives and entrepreneurs meet to collectively discuss new technologies that will advance the industry. Since its launch in 2013, more than 100 emerging companies have participated in Sprockit, many of which have experienced successful funding rounds, partnerships and acquisitions.



“The 2017 cohort of Sprockit start-ups is amazing! Along with our industry leading corporate partners, they are revolutionizing the future of the media and entertainment industry," said Sprockit Founder and CEO Harry Glazer.



The start-ups invited to participate at NAB Show represent a variety of sectors with specific solutions for applications in areas such as advertising, analytics, mobile content production and content delivery. The final group of start-ups joining the 2017 Sprockit program include:





City Spark is a digital content and software service that uses proprietary technology to provide media companies with comprehensive local event listings and effective monetization tools.

CogniK is a cloud-based personalized content distribution platform that allows publishers to seamlessly personalize connections between individual content and audiences.

DivvyCloud is a unified cloud management and automation technology.

Elastic Media drives additional revenue and reduces costs for major media companies. Created using a combination of deep learning and native gesture controls, it is responsive to each user's engagement and tailored to each of their devices.

Livescale allows content creators to broadcast livestreams to any web, app and most social media platforms simultaneously.

NGCodec - Creator of RealityCodec, a compressor-decompressor technology optimized for ultra-low latency, high-quality cloud encoding applications.

Pixability provides advanced audience targeting and insights, simplified campaign management, and complete reporting across social video platforms.

Quintype’s smart CMS allows clients to create content easily across mobile, social and desktop, and also provides the means to engage and derive insights from specific audiences.

Transform Inc. is the first cloud-based big data analytics platform designed specifically for enterprise revenue acceleration.

Valossa is AI powered video analysis for content discovery and monetization.

Verse is a free and interactive video platform that empowers creators.

VoiceQ is an innovative software solution for post-production audio replacement.

YouFirst is a professional tool that utilizes machine learning, emotion detection and data report automatization to optimize video production.

ZPEG improves the performance of existing compressors as a workflow add-in without requiring costly infrastructure changes.

View the other participating start-ups here.



Applications for participation with Sprockit at NAB Show are no longer being accepted. However, Sprockit CEO Harry Glazer will meet with interested start-ups during on-site office hours, Monday and Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. in the Sprockit Hub – to discuss the application process for the remainder of the year. For additional information, contact info@sprockitglory.com.



Sprockit is created in collaboration with World Series of Startups, LLC and the National Association of Broadcasters. Sprockit corporate partners include: Cox Media Group, Fox Networks Group, HCL Technologies, Hearst Television, Samsung Next, Tegna Inc., Univision Communications Inc., and Verizon Digital Media Services.