Sports & Entertainment Influencer Series Kicks off at 2019 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—The 2019 NAB Show has added another event to its program lineup, announcing the launch of the new “Influencer Series: Sports and Entertainment.” This two-day program will feature in-depth discussion on subjects that impact broadcasters, like how to attract new viewers and the development of content, and other parts of the sports and entertainment industries.

One of the speakers will be National Public Radio President and CEO Jarl Mohn. He will discuss how NPR has expanded beyond traditional broadcast and created digital content on multiple platforms. The “Fireside Chat With Jarl Mohn” will be moderated by Amplifi Media CEO Steve Goldstein.

Vincent Sadusky, Univision Communications CEO, will also be on hand, describing how the network is growing to new platforms and attracting new audiences, as well as how it maintains its core advertisers and Spanish-speaking viewers, in the “Vincent Sadusky and Growing an Iconic Broadcast Brand” session.

In “Big Games Part II—Byron Allen: Playing to Win in the Digital Revolution,” Entertainment Studios founder, Chairman and CEO Byron talk about how his company handles the distribution of content on numerous platforms, including broadcast, cable, OTT and mobile.

Other participants include Ticketmaster’s Chief Commercial Office and Head of Sports Greg Economou; Jennifer Storms, NBC Sports Group chief marketing officer; Rich Orosco, Los Angeles Football Club executive vice president of brand and community; NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President Monica Gil; Director of Digital Engagement at the F.A., Russell James; Facebook Product Management Lead, Co-watching Products Erin Connolly; and NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises Executive Vice President of Sports Content Eli Velazquez.

The Influencer Series: Sports and Entertainment will run from April 8-9 in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

To register for the NAB Show, visit www.nabshow.com.