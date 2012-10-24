Sound Devices to highlight 664 production mixer
At AES, Sound Devices will highlight its new 664 production mixer. The 664 contains six ultra-low-noise, high-dynamic range and transformer-less preamps, which accept mix- or line-level signals and include analog peak limiters, high-pass filters, input trim control and direct outputs on every channel. Featuring full analog audio paths for high-performance audio and superb power efficiency, the 664 also has numerous capabilities. Inputs 1 and 6 can be selected as AES3 or AES42 inputs for digital microphones, each with its own SRC for simplicity in system clocking.
The analog output compliment includes four output buses. The L and R buses are on balanced XLR, 10-pin and TA-3M connectors; unbalanced on TA-3M or 3.5mm connectors. Secondary output buses X1 and X2 are available on balanced TA-3M connectors. Inputs and buses can be routed to four AES3 connections for eight digital outputs on the XLR and 10-pin connectors.
The 664 can record up to 10 tracks of 16- or 24-bit broadcast WAV files to SD and/or CompactFlash cards. All inputs and outputs are individually selectable for recording, enabling the mixer to record all 10 channels of audio.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox