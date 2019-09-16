Sony’s IBC Lineup Includes FX9 4K Cam, IP Products

AMSTERDAM—Sony has been busy at this year’s IBC Show, presenting a number of new products to attendees that cover IP technology, cameras, lenses and mics.

On the IP side, Sony has shown two new IP extension adapters, the HDCE-TX30 and HDCE-RX30, which transform the current HDC series of SDI system cameras into IP-enabled cameras with SMPTE ST 2110 interface. The adapters offer advanced IP live remote production and resource sharing to create workflow patterns for existing HDC system cameras. In addition, the MKS-R4020 and MKS-E1620 units are remote control panels that are designed to boost the reliability of commands through the Live Element Orchestrator; and the PWSK-4509 optional interface board that enables SMPTE ST 2110 support for the PWS-4500 live production switcher.

The HKCU-REC55 option board is another product that has made its debut at IBC. An option board for the Sony HDCU-5500 and HDCU-3500 Camera Control Units, the platform offers real-time file transfer, simultaneous recording of 4K HDR and HD SDR with support for SR Live for HDR and comes with the PWA-RCT1 server control software, allowing for the control of multiple CCUs with the PWS series live production server.

Other CCU platforms include the HDCU-5000, a 19-inch 3U full rack compatible with most current HDC camera systems and supports interfaces for 4K and HD, including SMPTE ST 2110. There are also the HDC-5500 system camera, RCP-3500 remote control panel for studio system cameras and BVM-HX310 4K HDR reference monitor with a new firmware making their European debuts.

PXW-FX9

A range of products are available that target the content creators, like the PXW-FX9 XDCAM camera.The FX9 has a newly developed Exmor R 6K full-frame sensor and Fast Hybrid Auto Focus system with a dedicated 561-point phase-detection AF sensor. The camera provides 15-plus stops of latitude and is compatible with the UWP-D wireless microphone system. Sony is also displaying the new FE C 16-35mm T3.1 G full-frame E-Mount camera lens.

On the audio side, Sony has the third generation of its DWX digital wireless microphone system, which feature both the DWR-S03D digital wireless receiver and DWT-B30 bodypack transmitter, both of which will be available in December.

In addition, Sony has showcased the PXW-Z750 XDCAM shoulder camcorder with 4K 2/3-type Three-Chip CMOS sensor with the ability to record in HD/4K and HDR; and version 2.0 of the REA-C1000 Edge Analytics Appliance, an AI-based video analytics system that offers new features like chroma key-less CG overlay.

For more information on Sony’s IBC offerings, visit stand 13.A10 or www.pro.sony/ibc.