SMPTE Student Film Fest Recognizes Tech in Films

LOS ANGELES—As part of the upcoming SMPTE 2015 conference in Los Angeles, the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers and Hollywood Post Alliance will host the SMPTE-HPA Student Film Festival. This one day festival, which will take place Tuesday, Oct. 27, recognizes the use and portrayal of technology in student films from all across the globe.

Here are the official selections:

Best Creative Use of Technology to Engage the Audience in the Story:

‘Soulmates’ – Diego Manssur; Vancouver Film School, Canada

‘Antler’ – Lam Kam Ho; Hong Kong Design Institute, China

‘Apex’ – Mischa Kolbe; Vancouver Film School, Switzerland

‘They Just Want to Sell’ – Gueschem Degni; Vancouver Film School, Canada

‘After Invasion’ – Oleg Smykalov; Vancouver Film School, Canada

‘Mind and Matter’ – Nawa Kamate; City College of New York, U.S.A.

‘Still Got It’ – Roy O. Woodard; Los Angeles City College, U.S.A.

Best Portrayal of Entertainment Technology in the Film – Documentary Format:

‘Virtual Reality Cinema Project’ – Anna Dining; Rochester Institute of Technology, U.S.A.

‘Building for the Future: A City Tech Tale’ – Jonathan Burcin, Nicholas J. Burt-Miller, Diana V. David, André Gabriel, Jean L. Garcia, Joseph Larsen, Jeffrey N. Lawrence, Anjali Rawat, Gregory A. Scott; NYC College of Technology/CUNY, U.S.A.

‘Untucked’ – Tait DeLorenzo; JMC Academy, Australia

‘Girl and the Sea’ – Aya Al Gergawy; American University of Sharjah, Dubai

Best Creative Use of Virtual Reality in Storytelling:

‘Phase Shift’ – Louis Arrigoni; Southampton Solent University, U.K.

SMPTE 2015 will take place from Oct. 26-29 in Los Angeles.