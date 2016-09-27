SMPTE Plans Series of Time Code Summits

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers is turning to the broadcast community to provide feedback on what the next “Time Label” standard should be with a series of Time Code Summits. SMPTE is looking to address the requirements of handling media across cinema, broadcast, theatrical, music recording, concert, live entertainment and theme park markets with the creation of the new Time Label standard.

Howard Lukk

There are currently three summits planned—with more potentially on the way—and each will provide an overview of what the current standards offer, collect answers from attendees on questions about their requirements for the new standard, and a free-form discussion about additional requirements and considerations. All results will be integrated into a report for the SMPTE Working Group on Time Labeling and Synchronization, with an aggregate support also planned for the industry at large.

The first Time Code Summit is scheduled for Oct. 10 at the Linwood Dunn Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. The second will take place Nov. 1 at the BT Tower in London. The third is planned for New York in November.

The Summits are hosted by Howard Lukk, SMPTE director of engineering and standards, with support from the local SMPTE Sections.