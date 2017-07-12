SMPTE 2017 Technical Conference Open for Registration

LOS ANGELES & WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—The SMPTE 2017 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition, as well as the SMPTE 2017 Symposium, is now open for registration.

SMPTE 2017 is a billed as a forum for the exploration of media and entertainment technology. The event will take up two exhibit halls and multiple session rooms at the Hollywood & Highland Center and feature a beer garden, Broadcast Beat’s SMPTE 2017 Live! Studio and a series of special events, including the SMPTE Annual Awards Gala on Oct. 26.

Technical conference sessions this year will cover topics like advances in dynamic range; compression; content management and storage; restoration and preservation; content security; virtual, augmented and mixed reality; media infrastructure and distribution; image acquisition and processing; new techniques in audio; quality assurance and monitoring; workflow systems management; cloud technologies; and encouraging diversity in technology.

The SMPTE 2017 Symposium, which will take place the day before SMPTE 2017 officially kicks off, is titled “Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning in Digital Media Creation: The Promise, The Reality, and The (Scary?) Future.”

The SMPTE 2017 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition will take place in Los Angeles from Oct. 24-26. The SMPTE 2017 Symposium will run on Oct. 23. Early-bird registration is now available through Aug. 12. More information on registration is available here.