Sinclair to Outline ATSC 3.0 Plans at 2019 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Sinclair Broadcast Group is putting its efforts on ATSC 3.0 front and center at this year’s NAB Show, announcing that it will host a special press event on Monday, April 8, that will outline its plans for the Next Gen TV standard in the near future.

Sinclair has been one of the more active organizations when it comes to ATSC 3.0. The broadcaster, along with its innovation division ONE Media, were part of the construction of the first single frequency network using ATSC 3.0 technology in Dallas. It is also working with international companies SK Telecom and Saankhya Labs to develop next-gen technology; with Saankhya they have developed digital television demodulator chips.

At the 2019 NAB Show event, which is titled “Deploying Next-Gen Broadcast for Profit in a 5G World,” Sinclair Chairman David D. Smith will be on hand and is expected to announce Sinclair’s planned deployment of ATSC 3.0 to North America TV stations, calling it the largest such deployment to date.

At the Hollywood Professional Association Tech Retreat back in February, Del Parks, senior vice president/CTO of Sinclair, said that his group had committed to establishing next-gen service in 25-30 markets by the end of 2019.

In addition to Smith’s announcement, ONE Media President Mark Aitken and three tech CEO/VPs are also scheduled to speak during the event to introduce technology that will enable TV stations to compete in 5G mobile markets.

“Deploying Next-Gen Broadcast for Profit in a 5G World” will take place from 1-1:45 p.m. on April 8 in room N242 of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

