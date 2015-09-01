SGL Spotlights Third-Party Integration Projects at IBC 2015

FAREHAM, ENGLAND—Content archive and storage management software provider SGL has announced the slate of products that it is bringing to IBC 2015. Key third-party integration projects will be front and center, as will a handful of new products.

One of SGL’s integrated products is the Direct Connect for the Avid ISIS. Direct Connect allows Avid ISIS users to transfer high resolution material quickly; this includes archiving and retrieving clips or sequences over several GBs or shorter clips with high bit-rates.

SGL will also showcase cloud-based archiving to Amazon’s S3 and Sony’s Ci Cloud services. Working with Aspera and Data Expedition, SGL enables broadcasters and content owners to transfer media to AWS services and Sony cloud services at a guaranteed speed. SGL will also show a full archive using Grass Valley’s GV STRATUS, including full search, archive and restore integrated with SGL’s FlashNet archive.

The FlashNet Migration Service will also be launched at IBC 2015.This new system enables a whole migration to be set up as a single background task that optimizes the use of available archiving equipment and speeds up processes.

Additional products and services set to be on display include SGL’s Avid Web Services integration; an archive demonstration via Avid Interplay PAM; support for LTFS; a new version of FlashWeb with enhanced search capabilities and simplified navigation; and enhanced API with support for REST via new SGL web service.

SGL will be located at booth 7.J15a. IBC 2015 runs from Sept. 11-15 in Amsterdam.