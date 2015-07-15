Ross Video Focusing on Solutions and Workflows at IBC 2015

IROQUOIS, ONTARIO – Ross Video is heading to Amsterdam for this year’s IBC show with a specific message – to show how Ross technology can be used to provide complete solutions for different types of product environments, like virtual and augmented reality, news editorial, sports stadiums, legislative assembly and graphics.

Necessary for all the products being demonstrated at IBC 2015 is Ross’ infrastructure products. New openGear modules are set to be shown that offer SFP-based SMPTE 2022 IP and VSF TR1 JPEG-2000 conversion solutions. Ross’ infrastructure products include the H.264/MPEG-4 AVC contribution encoders, 3G/HD/SD Distribution Amplifiers, Frame Synchronizers, and MC1 Master Control.

Other products on hand for Ross include its Acuity production switcher and Carbonite Black production engine with 3ME control panels; XPression Studio 4K and BlueBox 4K for graphics; SmartShell 4 for CamBot and Furio pedestals, lifts and heads; OverDrive Caprica; the Dashboard control and monitoring system; media/editorial products Inception News, Inception Live and Streamline media asset management system; and Legislative Control System products.

All products and demonstrations from the live video production technology developer can be found at stand 9.C10. IBC 2015 runs from Sept. 11-15 in Amsterdam.