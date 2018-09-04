Rohde to Debut New Medium Power Transmitter at IBC2018

AMSTERDAM--At the 2018 IBC Show, German broadcast transmitter provider Rohde & Schwarz will debut the R&S TMU9evo UHF transmitter, a new version of its popular TMU9 transmitter line with improved energy efficiency and reliability. According to the company, the R&S TMU9evo delivers maximum energy savings even during channel changes or when adjusting the output power. The intelligent R&S Efficiency Optimization feature automatically provides the most economical operation possible for every operating scenario, Rohde says, adding that the R&S TMU9evo is the only transmitter in its power class that can be optionally equipped with an integrated exciter backup battery, enabling it to dependably bridge power interruptions of up to 10 seconds. This reduces off-air time to a minimum and eliminates the need for an uninterruptible power supply (UPS).

The R&S Efficiency Optimization feature minimizes energy costs for all types of operating scenarios which is especially important when adjusting output power or during channel changes. An intelligent algorithm, deployed at the press of a button or adaptively, optimizes amplifier parameters so that the transmitter achieves maximum energy efficiency at all times.

Improvements to R&S Multiband Doherty technology in the R&S PMU905 medium-power amplifier in the TMU9evo provides maximum efficiency, combined with the capability to operate across the entire UHF range without any modifications. This technology ensures that network operators are optimally prepared for 700 MHz spectrum clearance and reallocation, according to the company.

The R&S TMU9evo retains the successful and proven R&S MultiTX concept along with the R&S Tx9 generation’s intuitive GUI, which is closely aligned with user requirements and work habits. The R&S TMU9evo air-cooled UHF medium-power transmitter delivers output powers from 400 W to 3.0 kW for COFDM and ATSC.

The new transmitter will be available in November 2018.

Rohde & Schwarz will be in Stand 7.21. The IBC Show takes place at the RAI Amsterdam, Sept. 14-18.