Robert De Niro To Keynote 2018 NAB Show New York

NEW YORK--Actor, producer and director Robert De Niro will discuss the future of Hollywood keynote on Wednesday, Oct. 17 at NAB Show New York at the Javits Convention Center. During a Q&A with “Deadline Hollywood,” the two-time Academy Award winner will talk about his four decades in the industry and what lies ahead for film and entertainment.

Robert Deniro (Credit:Brigitte Lacombe)

“Robert De Niro is a legendary actor, producer and director whose work spans decades and genres,” said NAB Executive Vice President of Conventions and Business Operations Chris Brown. “We’re honored to welcome him to this year’s NAB Show New York as he shares his insight and distinguished experience with attendees.”

The 75-year-old actor began his career in the film “The Wedding Party” in 1969, and later he won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in “Godfather, Part II” in 1974. In 1980, he took home an Academy Award for Best Actor for “Raging Bull.”

Later, De Niro received the Kennedy Center Honor for his acting and the Stanley Kubrick Award from the BAFTA Britannia Awards in 2009. He was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2011 Golden Globe Awards and served as the jury president of the 64th Cannes Film Festival.

In all, De Niro has acted in more than 100 films.

De Niro will star in and co-produce the Netflix film “The Irishman” with Martin Scorsese and co-star in Warner Bros. Pictures’ film “Joker.”