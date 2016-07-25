Registration Open for National Drone Show Training Session

WASHINGTON—National Drone Show Training Sessions are being presented as part of the National Drone Show on Wednesday, December 7, 2016 in Washington, D.C.

To register for the National Drone Show training sessions, click here.

OVERVIEW

UAVs/drones offer up new opportunities and technology for security, broadcast, training, newsgathering, surveillance and so much more. During the National Drone Show, you will hear from FAA-certified experts and pilots about how your organization can best implement UAV technology. From risk mitigation to best practices, legal direction to getting the best images, safety to choosing the best platform for your needs—all will be covered in this one-day workshop. Join us for an intensive day, with access to various drones and seasoned UAV pilots who will answer your questions and offer direction.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND?

The workshop is designed for all organizations and professionals wishing to incorporate UAV into their production workflow and for all UAV and drone operators wishing to become pilots on commercial projects.

Below is a list of topics and details covered during the workshop.

PREPARING FOR YOUR FAA PART 107 TEST

With the FAA’s announcement of the new FAR Part 107, there is tremendous confusion about obtaining this certification. This session is a quick-start guide to receiving your very own Part 107 UAV Pilot certification from the FAA. While this session will not be long enough to cover all the materials needed to pass a Part 107 test, it will guide you through the process, detailing what you need to study and learn, and it will clarify all the necessary steps to become Part 107-certified quickly and painlessly.

This session will be taught by a FAA Certified Instructor and will prepare you for studying to pass the Part 107 test.

INTEGRATING UAV INTO THE CORPORATE/COMMERCIAL ENVIRONMENT

Congratulations, you are ready to incorporate UAV into your business, and this is the time to do it!

In this session, we will cover how to effectively:

Identify the exact purpose of the UAV

Define your objectives and plan your UAV use

Determine which UAV is better for the job required

Prepare and train for UAV use

Weigh Insurance considerations

Edit your video

This session will clarify what your business needs to do to incorporate UAV and is taught by a veteran UAV operator/pilot.

UAV CINEMATOGRAPHY: A RECIPE FOR GUARANTEED SUCCESS

You have the right UAV, you have all the permits and are following all the regulations. You are ready to fly!

Learn how to optimize your field production time and build a plan to ensure you capture the required shots. Following this unique, guaranteed “recipe” of shot styles, you will be able to convey your story and clearly communicate your message.

This session will include the following:

Creating a flight plan

Avoiding pitfalls

So, it is windy today – what should you do?

Get these shots and you’ll be set!

This session will detail what you need to know to be successful with your UAV. It will be taught by a veteran UAV operator/pilot.

IDENTIFYING & MITIGATING RISK IN UAV OPERATION

Understanding risk is the first step in reducing accidents while operating a UAV. Risk mitigation carries across all aspects of any UAV project, including operational hazards, safety, efficiency and overall insurance cost reduction. Protecting your investment in equipment and personnel, and protecting your client, are key to success. Using internationally recognized standards and recommended practices from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), International Standards Organization (ISO), Occupational Health & Safety (OHS) and global UAV best practices, this session will detail mechanisms, practices and tools to help identify and minimize risk points in any sort of UAV operation, whether corporate, enterprise, infrastructure or agency.

This session details how to identify and mitigate risk in UAV operation and is taught by experienced instructors from SGS HART Aviation, a leading provider of aviation auditing services around the globe, providing confidence in the safe and efficient delivery of aviation operations.

Ron Campbell, Regional RPAS Advisor, North America – SGS HART Aviation

Tracy Lamb, Global RPAS Safety Manager – SGS HART Aviation

FILTERS FOR UAV CAMERAS

Virtually every sUAV/RTF drone uses the same image-processing chip and most have similar lenses. Unfortunately for production, none of them are ideal and they all operate at very high shutter speeds. At this time there is no stock UAV/drone camera that operates to its full potential straight out of the box. Why? Because none of the UAV image processing chips allow for shutter speed control; as a result, it is up to the user to slow the shutter speed. This can only be done through the use of filters.

This session will focus on three types of filters that benefit UAV/drone operators:

Polarizers

Neutral density

Gradients

Each of these filters serves a particular purpose. In this session, you will learn when to use a specific filter to maximize the potential of your UAV and get the best possible footage.

Taught by a veteran UAV operator/pilot, this session will define the types of filters available and demonstrate how to successfully incorporate these filters with your UAV use.

A HIGH-LEVEL OVERVIEW OF CURRENT UAV VEHICLES, TOOLS, FUNCTIONS AND ADD-ONS

Need to get a UAV but unsure which one fits your needs? Several UAV/drone tools will be shown in this session, and attendees will gain perspective about how to determine the correct tool for the job requirements. Cameras, lenses, filters, battery types, launch/landing tools, software, and discussion of optimizing platforms are the focus of this session.

Taught by a veteran UAV operator/pilot, this session will detail available UAV tools and discuss how to choose the right UAV for your business.

