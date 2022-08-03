Register for our Latest TV Tech Talk on Remote Production

By published

Free webcast takes place Aug. 31

Webcast
(Image credit: Future)

In recent years, remote production has taken on added importance in how media enterprises plan and execute their live production strategies. 

Join TV Tech Talk Moderator Wes Simpson and Steven Bilow from Telestream and Dan Maloney from Matrox as they discuss the opportunities and best practices that make a successful and cost-efficient remote production.

Click here to register for this free webcast.  

TVT Staff