Prime Focus to Tout Automation, AI Services at IBC 2019

AMSTERDAM—Prime Focus Technologies will showcase a new batch of software updates for its flagship CLEAR Media ERP platforms during this year’s IBC conference. These new updates are designed to drive automation-led efficiencies and manage end-to-end content operations.

One of the CLEAR products on display will be the CLEAR Vision Cloud, which uses artificial intelligence micro services for entertainment and sports productions. For entertainment, the AI capabilities are designed to automate operations like content segmentation, thumbnail creation, cataloging and conformance of content during remastering, as well as provide assistance for promo creation and OTT highlights compilation. For sports, the AI tech can identify sporting action and help produce highlight packages.

Other updates for the CLEAR system include centralized automated content operations for global enterprise, a content acquisition portal, promo operations automation, production supply chain automation and mastering automation.

