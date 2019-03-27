Pai, O’Rielly, Carr, Starks to Offer FCC Perspective at NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Broadcasters attending the 2019 NAB Show have the chance to hear from four members of the Federal Communications Commission.

Ajit Pai

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai will deliver remarks Tuesday, April 9, at 3 p.m. during the NAB: We Are Broadcasters Celebration. FCC Commissioners Michael O’Rielly, Brendan Carr and Geoffrey Starks will offer their insights Monday, April 8, at the “Raining 3s: A Q&A with FCC Commissioners O’Rielly, Carr and Starks.”

Named chairman by President Donald Trump in January 2017, Pai has set a regulatory course aimed at making sure the agency’s rules reflect the realities of the existing marketplace, NAB said.

Pai, who was appointed an FCC commissioner by former-President Barack Obama in 2012, has worked to update media regulations to match the changing media market, it added.

During their session, Commissioners O’Rielly, Carr and Starks will offer their views on the current regulatory and legislative agenda, NAB added.

More information is available on the NAB Show website.