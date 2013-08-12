NYC Television Week Reveals Keynotes

NEW YORK— NYC Television Week has announced an initial lineup for industry keynotes.



The inaugural NYC Television Week is presented by NewBay Media and the National Association of Broadcasters. It will take place from Oct. 28-30 at the Waldorf Astoria and Metropolitan Pavilion in New York City.



The speakers include Irwin Gotlieb, chairman, GroupM; Peter Liguori, president and CEO, Tribune Company; Steve Mosko, president, Sony Pictures Television; Tony Pace, chief marketing officer, Subway; Rich Ross, CEO, Shine America; Deb Roy, chief media scientist, Twitter; Gordon H. Smith, president and CEO, NAB; and David J. Stern, commissioner, National Basketball Association.



“From sports to advertising to programming to media investments and policy, these speakers represent the great breadth of the television industry, which is being analyzed, examined and celebrated like never before at this event,” said Louis Hillelson, VP/Group Publisher, Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News.



Current sponsors include Sony as Founding Sponsor; Viamedia as Platinum Sponsor; FreeWheel, HSN, and Harris Broadcast as Gold Sponsors; and the AMC Networks as General Sponsor.



Featured events during NYC Television Week 2013 include the State of Television, the B&C Hall of Fame, the TV Summit and TV on Wall Street, as well as networking opportunities.



