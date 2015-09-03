NASA’s Jon Cowart Announced as IEEE Keynote Speaker

MELVILLE, N.Y.—IEEE has reached to the stars for its keynote speaker for the 2015 IEEE Broadcast Symposium, tapping former shuttle engineer and current partner manager for NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, in partnership with SpaceX, Jon N. Cowart. Cowart will talk about his role with the CCP and SpaceX, as well as his experiences as the leader of several space shuttle missions and the redesign of the International Space Station.

Jon N. Cowart, Partner Manager for NASA's Commercial Crew Program

Cowart is working with SpaceX on the agency’s Commercial Crew Integrated Capability Initiative and will serve as the mission manager for the first flight with a crew during SpaceX’s Commercial Crew Transportation Capability contract. SpaceX looks to demonstrate its ability to safely transport astronauts to and from the International Space Station.

Joining NASA in 1987, Coward worked as a project engineer on the space shuttle Atlantis and has led a number of teams, including the International Space Station flight 2A and 3A processing teams and the shuttle Discovery engineering team. Prior to joining NASA, Cowart was a second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force.

Cowart’s presentation will take place during the BTS/AFCEE Luncheon on Thursday, Oct. 15.

The 2015 IEEE Broadcast Symposium will take place from Oct. 13-16 in Orlando, Fla.