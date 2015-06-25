Kaplan, Padden, Aitken and Symons Join Spectrum Auction Preparation Webinar

NEW YORK—Four of the most well-known incentive auction authorities will join the editorial teams of B&C and TV Techology on July 23, 2:30 p.m. ET, for a Webinar on how to prepare for the event. Mark Aitken, vice president of Advanced Technology for Sinclair Broadcast Group, Howard Symons, vice chair of the FCC’s Incentive Auction Task Force, Rick Kaplan executive vice president and general counsel for the NAB, as well as Preston Padden, executive director of the Expanding Opportunities for Broadcaster’s Coalition, will participate.



This online event Webinar series will begin with an in-depth look at the upcoming auction and help those considering participation navigate the rhetoric and develop a plan of action. For more information on the event and to register, click here.



