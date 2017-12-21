NAB to Host ‘Eye of the Storm’ Seminar for Broadcasters

WASHINGTON—Local broadcasters played a big part in providing critical information for many of the natural disasters and other emergencies that impacted communities across the country this year. Now, the NAB is planning on highlighting the biggest questions and observation on how local broadcasters deal with emergency situations during its “Eye of the Storm” event.

The NAB has invited industry leaders—including FCC Chairman Ajit Pai and Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel—government experts and journalism professors to discuss how broadcasters performed during the recent emergencies and how they can improve coverage in the future.

Specific topics that will be focused on include:

· How stations prepare their facilities and staff for disasters;

· Lessons learned from broadcasters’ performance during recent storms;

· How stations balance their commitment to inform the public versus the safety of their employees; and

· Difficult decisions new personnel need to make, such as whether to position a reporter outside in a storm, or whether to drop the mic to help a person in need

Other announced speakers include Kathleen Culver, journalism professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison; Stacey Woelfel, professional practice professor, University of Missouri School of Journalism; Manny Centeno, FEMA; Lisa Fowlkes, chief, Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau, FCC; Mark Krieschen, Cox Media Group Houston market manager; and Steve Pontius, executive vice president and general manager at Waterman Broadcasting Corp. Additional panelists are expected to be announced at a later date.

“Eye of the Storm” will take place on Jan. 18, at the NAB headquarters in Washington. For more information, or to register, click here.