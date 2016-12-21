NAB Show Shanghai Spikes in Attendance

WASHINGTON—Word seemed to get around about NAB Show Shanghai, as the National Association of Broadcasters have reported that the show’s attendance increased five times in its second year. The conference, which was co-produced by the International High Tech Cultural Device Cluster, drew more than 5,000 attendees, based on pre-show and onsite registration (numbers subject to change with results of ongoing audit).

Attendance wasn’t the only thing that grew in the show’s second year. A 50,000 square foot exhibit floor was also added to this year’s conference. NAB reports that 145 companies took up spots on the exhibit floor, including the likes of Akamai Technologies, B&H Photo Video, NewTek, Shanghai Media Group, and Sony. The three-day conference also featured a program that included sessions on broadcast, cable, virtual reality, film, OTT and 4K.

NAB Show Shanghai launched in 2015 with the goal of gathering media professionals for to emphasize the need of collaborating on emerging technologies and global business solutions.

The 2016 NAB Show Shanghai ran from Dec. 6-9 at the Shanghai National International Expo Center and Kerry Hotel. The 2017 NAB Show Shanghai is already scheduled to take place from June 13-15 in conjunction with the Shanghai International Film and Television Festival.