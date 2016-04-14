NAB Show Puts Spotlight on Drones and Aerial Content

WASHINGTON—Drones will be flying around the 2016 NAB Show with a number of planned sessions and exhibits tackling the latest trends in drone production and technology.

One place where attendees can go to get their fill on drones is the Aerial Robotics and Drone Pavilion. The pavilion will host a number of sessions on aerial content creation, including “Heavy Lifter Drones,” “Drones in Live Broadcast,” “Drones on the Big Screen” and “FAA Section 333 for Commercial Drones.” An enclosed drone flying cage will also be setup once again, and an “ASL Battle Drones/Drone Racing Demo” will also take place from April 18-21.

On April 18, the Broadcast Engineering Conference will hold the “Using Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (aka ‘Drones’) for Management, News and Engineering” session focusing on safe use of drones in broadcasting. Post | Production World will host a pair of panels on April 19 and April 20 titled “In Depth: Best Practices for Producing Video from UAV/Drones” and “Innovations in Aerial Videography.”

The NAB Show will host its own Super Session on drones on April 20. Titled “Drones: Opening New Vistas to Content,” the session will touch on the differences of drone-based production, safety in regards to FAA regulations, and factors of executing drone shots. Produced in partnership with the International Cinematographers Guild (ICG), the session will be moderated by ICG’s Michael Chambliss.

The 2016 NAB Show will take place from April 16-21.