NAB Show New York Exhibitor Viewpoint—Cobalt Digital Inc.

Shortly before NAB Show New York, TV Technology spoke withJesse Foster; Director of Products & Business Development.

TV TECHNOLOGY:What technology trends do you anticipate will be “front and center” at NAB Show New York?

JESSE FOSTER:We see the emerging IP standards as key points of interest as well as 12G-SDI and HEVC for 4K production and broadcast. These technologies are well understood by our management team and we have active developments in these areas. We currently have ST2022-6 IP Gateways for openGear and our BBG Throwdown converters, and also have a new 12x4 12G-SDI router for the openGear platform.

TVT:What will be your company’s most important product news?

JF:At IBC2016, Cobalt won a NewBay Best of Show Award for our +SCTE104-FAST (frame-accurate SCTE Trigger) feature and we expect it to garner equal or greater interest with a large portion the industry’s attention being focused on increasing revenue through enhanced content monetization. We are also excited to spread the news about our acquisition of ImmediaTV, which takes our presence in the compression technology market to the next level. The full line of ImmediaTV MPEG encoders, transcoders and decoders are available from Cobalt and will be on demo. The demos will include recently added capabilities that take +SCTE104-FAST decorated baseband SDI signals to H.264 encoded HLS and DASH streams containing frame accurate encoder boundary points.

TVT:How is your new product different from what’s available on the market?

JF:The unique nature of our +SCTE104-FAST is due to the deterministic frame accuracy that it ensures. In addition, the feature can be deployed on a range of Cobalt’s openGear modules and standalone BBG-1000 systems. These products span the Cobalt portfolio from the basic 9950-EMDE-ANC data inserter product to the flagship 9902-UDX scaler. When the option is paired with the award-winning dual path 9922-2FS frame sync processors Cobalt can offer unmatched density with support for 40 channels in just one two-rack unit frame.

TVT:Did you attend last year’s show?

JF:Yes, Cobalt continued its multi-year run of attending what was then CCW, and we’ve always felt that it was well worth the time and investment. We are really looking forward to this year and anticipate an even better industry turnout now that show is NAB Show New York.

TVT:Do you have a favorite restaurant or point of interest you can share with other attendees?

JF:Uncle Jack’s Steakhouse is a fixture, but last year I discovered Wolfgang’s on Park Ave. and I highly recommend it.