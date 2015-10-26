NAB Show Call for Speakers Closes Oct. 31

LAS VEGAS—It’s last call for anyone interested to submit their proposals to become a speaker at the 2016 NAB Show, as the deadline for submission is Saturday, Oct. 31.

Proposals must feature original content/research and are reviewed on relevant topic and target audience. A proposed session can be done as a keynote/lecture, panel discussion, round table discussion, workshop, or case study. Technical papers are exclusively for the Broadcast Engineering Conference.

For more information on how to register, or to submit your proposal, click here.

The 2016 NAB Show will take place April 16-21 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.