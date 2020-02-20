NAB Show 4K 4Charity Run Returns, Adds 8K Course

LAS VEGAS—TV isn’t the only place you can enjoy 4K and 8K action, as 4K 4Charity will once again host a fun run event at the spring NAB Show, this year with both 4K and 8K race options. Registration for the 4K 4Charity Fun Run events at the 2020 NAB Show is now open.

The annual event—which is entering its sixth year at the NAB Show and has raised more than $1 million over its time at the show—is meant to be a fun extra activity during the industry conference that also supports nonprofits focused on increasing diversity and inclusion in the technology and media industries.

This year, the 4K 4Charity Fun Run at the 2020 NAB Show will support two organizations—the National Center for Women & Information Technology: Aspire IT and TECHNOLOchicas, an organization that teaches programming to K-12 girls and inspires Latinas to pursue careers in tech.

In addition to the traditional 4K route (2.49 miles), the organization has added a new 8K course (4.97 miles), which has been a popular request from participants, according to Laura Barber, the co-founder of 4K 4Charity.

“With all the excitement around 8K UHD ahead of this summer’s big sporting events, there couldn’t be a more timely opportunity to expand the 4K run and support both of these amazing programs,” Barber said. “Now, with two distance options and multiple ways to donate, there are even more reasons to get involved, so please sign up today for a healthy, high-impact 4K or 8K experience and show your support for diversity and inclusion in tech.”

For those wishing to donate but not looking to run, there is a “Choose 2 Snooze” option.

The 4K 4Charity Fun Run events will take place at 7 a.m. PT on April 21 at Sunset Park in Las Vegas. Complimentary bus transportation will be available to and from select NAB Show hotels and the park. Light beverages and snacks will also be provided.