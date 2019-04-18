4K 4Charity Fun Run Crosses $1M Mark at NAB

PORTLAND, Ore.—The 2019 NAB 4K 4Charity Fun Run, which is put on annually by AWS Elemental at the convention, reached the goal that it had hoped for, as the total proceeds from this year’s run brought the 4K 4Charity gross proceeds to $1 million since its founding in 2014.

For the 2019 event at NAB, more than $68,000 was raised for Girls Who Code, a national non-profit that works to close the gender gap in technology and change the image of what a programmer looks like, and set a record for individual registrants at 735. Elemental reports that registration was up 30% from the 2018 NAB Show, while the number of runners and walkers on the course was up 33%.

“Since 2014, more than 10,000 people have helped increase equity in the media industry through their support of the 4K 4Charity Fun Run,” said Laura Barber, co-founder of the 4K 4Charity Fun Run Series. “Thanks to the commitment and generosity of sponsors and individual registrants alike, more than $1 million in proceeds are being put to work today to help people marginalized by our society and educational systems find opportunities for success. With your on-going support, we are enriching our industry by making it better for everyone.”

The next 4K 4Charity event will take place on Sept. 14 during the 2019 IBC Show in Amsterdam. Information can be found at 4k4charity.com/ibc.