NAB Show 2020 BEIT Conference Accepting Paper Proposals

WASHINGTON—If you have an interesting insight into some of the major technology trends in the radio, TV or general broadcast industry, then the NAB wants to hear them as the organization has announced that it is now accepting technical paper proposals for the 2020 NAB Show’s Broadcast Engineering and Information Technology Conference.

The BEIT Conference, which is designed for all involved in the development, manufacture or implementation of broadcast technology, will feature many technical papers that address the latest opportunities and challenges facing broadcast engineering and media-industry IT professionals.

Topics of interest for the NAB will be eyed toward trends and technologies that will help drive the future of broadcast. Possible topics could include all-digital AM and FM HD radio; audio over IP; podcasting; Next Gen TV technologies; OTT technologies; content and signal security; 5G effects on broadcast; C-band satellite issues; smart speaker applications in broadcasting; and others.

All proposals will be subject to peer review. All content proposed should be presented in a tutorial, non-promotional form.

The deadline for proposals is going to be Nov. 1. Selected papers will be announced in December.

The 2020 NAB Show will take place in Las Vegas from April 18-22.

For more information, click here.