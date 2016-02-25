NAB 2016 State Leadership Conference Talks Spectrum Auction

WASHINGTON—Television and radio broadcasters from all 50 states—totaling more than 500—traveled to Washington to take part in the NAB’s annual State Leadership Conference. The annual event provides attendees an opportunity to meet with legislators in Congress and the FCC on issues affecting their communities, including the upcoming broadcast spectrum incentive auction.

On Tuesday, Feb. 23, Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), a member of the Senate Commerce and Appropriations Committees, addressed issues regarding the spectrum auction, as well as other congressional issues currently affecting broadcasters, including the grandfathering of joint sales agreements between TV stations and protecting ad tax deductibility.

Broadcasters then had a chance on Wednesday, Feb. 24, to speak with their state’s members of Congress and Senators on issues, including the spectrum auction and potential changes to retransmission consent.

In addition, FCC Commissioner Michael O’Rielly spoke about the migration of broadcast’s public inspection files to an online format, and invited broadcaster to submit thoughts on outdated regulations and unnecessary burdens.

Then on Thursday, Feb. 25, a delegation of local broadcasters met with FCC commissioners and their staff to discuss policy issues and the impact of Commission regulations.

The National Association of Broadcasters is the advocacy association for American broadcasters.