LiveU Tech Takes the Court at NAB Show 2020

LAS VEGAS—Want to play some hoops? That will be an option on the floor of NAB Show 2020, as LiveU has announced it will highlight its range of live video production technologies at its LiveU Courtside Studio, which will feature a basketball court covered by multiple cameras.

The star of the studio is LiveU’s Wireless At-Home Production platform, which includes a number of production needs, like Tally Light and Return Video. Then it will show how content can be curated with the LiveU Matrix. It will also demonstrate how its LiveU Control app can enable users to control their LiveU units from anywhere.

This set-up from LiveU was used by the NBA, AT&T and Ericsson to bring 5G to the NBA Summer League’s live production in 2019, and the trio will be on hand at the Courtside Studio to discuss that experience.

In addition, the Courtside Studio will host live streamed interviews with innovators in content production, and LiveU has teased some surprise guests.

The 2020 NAB Show will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center from April 18-22. LiveU will be located at booth SU2615.

More information is available at www.liveu.tv.