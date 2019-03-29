Live Sports in the Cloud Focus of NAB Show Keynote

LAS VEGAS—While the game is the first thing that sports fans care about, broadcasters are finding new ways to engage and entertain their audiences thanks to a range of new technologies, led by the cloud. The NAB Show will tackle the topic in a keynote session, “Beyond the Field: How Sports Pioneers are Powering the 360 Audience Experience in the Cloud,” that will explore how sports leagues, broadcasters and OTT service providers are using cloud-based media workflows and artificial intelligence services to deliver new experiences to fans.

NFL.com analytics expert Cynthia Frelund will lead the discussion of how deeper insights and more engaging content are being delivered to fans either at the stadium or at home through mobile devices, apps and social media. Frelund will be joined by Stephanie Lone, senior vice president of engineering at CBS Sports Digital; Rafael Soltanovich, vice president of software development at Hulu; Scott Sonnenberg, chief global partnerships officer for the Los Angeles Clippers; Chris Witmayer, director of broadcast, production and new media technology at NASCAR; and Mark Kramer, vice president of engineering and technology for the Pac-12 Networks.

“Sports fans appetite for the latest sports action, updates and information is insatiable,” said Sam Matheny, NAB chief technology officer. “This session will speak directly to how the cloud and tools like artificial intelligence help sports leaders give fans new experiences today, and provide a glimpse at what the future holds.

“Beyond the Field” will take place on Monday, April 8, at 2:30 p.m. A live stream will be available from Amazon Web Services, which is producing the session.