JVC to Showcase 4K, ENG Cameras at CCW

WAYNE, N.J.—JVC is preparing its ProHD and 4KCAM camera lines, as well as its latest Blu-ray/hard disc drive combo desk and range of monitors for CCW 2015.

GY-LS300

One of the cameras JVC is readying for the conference is the GY-LS300 4KCAM Super 35 handheld, which offers “JVC Log” gamma setting , Cinema 4K (4096x2180) and Cinema 2K (2048x1080) recording modes. Exclusively on the GY-LS300 is JVC’s Variable Scan Mapping technology that adapts the camera’s CMOS sensor for native support of MFT, PL and EF mount lenses. It also provides the Prime Zoom feature.

The GY-HM200 and GY-HM170 4KCAM cameras are also set to be on display. Each camera features a new slow motion mode that records HD footage at up to 120 fps; the update will be available starting in December. All three 4KCAM cameras include a histogram to verify brightness distribution, as well as 70 Mbps recording mode.

JVC’s pair of ProHD camcorders, GY-HM890 and GY-HM850, are also set for CCW. Both cameras include an interchangeable Fujinon wide angle 20x zoom lens, three CMOS sensors, F11 sensitivity, and a built-in HD streaming engine with Wi-Fi and 4G LTE connectivity for live HD transmission to hardware decoders. The GY-HM890 is able to be used for both ENG, studio or multi-camera field production with a 68-pin connection that accommodates JVC fiber or multi-core camera modules.

The new SR-HD2700 Blu-ray/hard disc drive combo deck that will be on hand was designed for duplication and disc authoring of Blu-ray or DVD discs. JVC will also display its DT-X92HX2, DT-X92H and DT-X92F monitors.

CCW 2015 takes place from Nov. 11-12 in New York. JVC will be located at booth 1119. For more information, visit www.ccwexpo.com.