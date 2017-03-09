IPAWS Unique Alerting Systems Webinar Planned for March 15

WASHINGTON—Three specific alerting systems are getting the spotlight in an upcoming webinar that will be hosted by the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS). On March 15 the IPAWS Unique Alerting System Webinar will take place, offering three product demonstrations from unique alerting system vendors SOCIFI, Safety Labs and Alert FM.

The webinar will be broken up into three 20 minute segments with each company demonstrating their product’s integration with IPAWS and its ability to pull an alert from the IPAWS Alert Feed. Mark Lucero, IPAWS chief engineer, will host the webinar.

Users can log in to participate in the webinar by clicking on this link. To access closed captioning services, click this link and use the event number 3212856.

An audio version of the webinar will be available by phone by calling 1-650-479-3207 and using the access code 664 660 868. The webinar will also be recorded for future viewing.

The IPAWS Unique Alerting System Webinar is scheduled for March 15 at 12 p.m. ET.