Into Drone Video Production? Discover Why You Need to be at the National Drone Show

WASHINGTON—The National Drone Show presents Drone Training Sessions on December 7th, 2016.



OVERVIEW

UAV/Drones offer up new opportunities and technology for security, broadcast, training, newsgathering, surveillance, and so much more. During the National Drone Show, you will hear from FAA-certified experts and pilots about how your organization can best implement and prosper using UAV technology. Risk mitigation to best practices, legal direction to getting the best images, safety to choosing the best platform for your needs—all covered in this one-day workshop. Join us for an intensive day, with access to various drones and seasoned UAV pilots who will answer your questions and offer direction.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND?

The workshop is designed for all organizations and professionals wishing to incorporate UAV into their production workflow and for all UAV and Drone operators wishing to become pilots for commercial use.

Below is a list of topics and details covered during the workshop.

PREPARING FOR YOUR FAA PART 107 TEST

With the FAA's announcement of the new FAR Part 107, there is tremendous confusion about obtaining this certification. This session is a quick-start guide to receiving your very own Part 107 UAV Pilot certification from the FAA. While this session will not be long enough to cover all the materials needed to pass a Part 107 test, it will guide you through the process, detailing what you need to study and learn, and it clarify all the necessary steps to become Part 107 certified quickly and painlessly.

This session will be taught by a FAA Certified Instructor and will prepare you for studying to pass the Part 107 test.

INTEGRATING UAV INTO THE CORPORATE/COMMERCIAL ENVIRONMENT

Congratulations, you are ready to incorporate UAV into your business, and this is the time to do it!

In this session we will cover how to effectively accomplish:

Identifying the exact purpose of the UAV

Defining your objectives and planning your UAV use

Which UAV is better for the job required

Preparing and training for UAV use

Insurance considerations

Editing your video

This session will clarify what your business needs to do to incorporate UAV and is taught by a veteran UAV operator/pilot.

UAV CINEMATOGRAPHY: A RECIPE FOR GUARANTEED SUCCESS

You have the right UAV, you have all the permits and are following all the regulations. You are ready to fly!

Learn how to optimize your field production time and build a plan to assure you capture the required shots. Following this unique, guaranteed “recipe” of shot styles, you will be able to convey your story and clearly communicate your message.

This session will include the following:

Creating a flight plan

Avoiding pitfalls

So, it is windy today – what should you do?

Get these shots and you’ll be set!

This session will detail what you need to know to be successful with your UAV and will be taught by a veteran UAV operator/pilot.

IDENTIFYING & MITIGATING RISK IN UAV OPERATION

Understanding risk is the first step in reducing accidents while operating a UAV. Mitigation of risk carries across all aspects of any UAV project, including operational hazards, safety, efficiency, and overall insurance cost reduction. Protecting your investment in equipment and personnel along with protecting your client is key to success. Using internationally recognized standards and recommended practices from International Civil Aviation Organization, International Standards Organization, Occupational Health & Safety, and global UAV best practices, this session will detail mechanisms, practices, and tools to help identify and minimize risk points in any sort of UAV operation whether corporate, enterprise, infrastructure, or agency.

This session details how to identify and mitigate risk in UAV operation and is taught by experienced instructors from SGS HART Aviation, a leading provider of aviation auditing services around the globe, providing confidence in the safe and efficient delivery of aviation operations.

Ron Campbell, Regional RPAS Advisor, North America – SGS HART Aviation

Tracy Lamb, Global RPAS Safety Manager – SGS HART Aviation

FILTERS FOR UAV CAMERAS

Virtually every sUAV/RTF drone uses the same image-processing chip and most have similar lenses. Unfortunately for production, none of them are ideal and they all operate at very high shutter speeds. At this time there is no stock UAV/Drone camera that operates out of the box, to its full potential. WHY? Because none of the UAV image processing chips allow for shutter speed control, and as a result, it is up to the user to slow the shutter speed. This can only be done through the use of filters.

This session will focus on three types of filters that benefit UAV/drone operators:

Polarizers

Neutral Density

Gradients

Each of these filters serves a particular purpose. In this session, you will learn when to a specific filter to maximize the potential of your UAV and get the best possible footage.

Taught by a veteran UAV operator/pilot, this session defines the types of filters available and how to successfully incorporate these filters with your UAV use.

A HIGH LEVEL OVERVIEW OF CURRENT UAV VEHICLES, TOOLS, FUNCTIONS, AND ADD-ONS

Need to get a UAV but unsure which one fits your needs? Several UAV/Drone tools will be shown in this session and attendees will gain perspective on how to determine the correct tool for the job requirements. Cameras, lenses, filters, battery types, launch/landing tools, software, and discussion of optimizing platforms are the focus of this session.

Taught by a veteran UAV operator/pilot, this session details UAV tools available and how to choose the right UAV for your business.

UAV INSTRUCTORS

Douglas Spotted Eagle

Douglas has a long history in aviation; he is one of two FAI International Judges in the USA, a USPA National Judge, with ratings as a USPA Instructor/Examiner, and one of a few Safety and Training Advisors at Large in North America, in addition to sport pilot ratings. With over 350 hours of flight time, over 6,000 skydives, and having completed numerous aerial cinematography projects, Douglas has an intimate knowledge of the FAA FARs, FSIMs, and how they fit into the aerial imaging world. Douglas is an FMC instructor with 18 years of experience teaching Sony, Apple, Adobe, and production hardware and software practices. Skydiving, flying, video, and music are Douglas’ passions.

Luisa Casasnovas Winters

Luisa is a private pilot, soon to receive her Certified Flight Instructor’s rating from the FAA with over 350 hours of flight time. An Adobe Master Instructor, Luisa has been an educator for over 30 years teaching Adobe, Apple and production classes for clients in government, military and private organizations. Luisa started teaching for FMC in 2005 and has become one of FMC’s top instructors. “Flying and teaching became natural to me; if we can teach people how to fly, they will continue life believing there’s nothing they cannot do.”

Ron Campbell – SGS HART AVIATION

Ron is the Regional RPAS Advisor, North America for SGS HART Aviation. SGS HART Aviation offers comprehensive aviation consulting and assessment services to give you the support you need to ensure the delivery of safe, efficient and reliable services – wherever your operations are in the world.

Tracy Lamb – SGS HART AVIATION

Tracy is the Global RPAS Safety Manager for SGS HART Aviation and has extensive experience in UAV Operations, risk assessments and safety and technical audits globally.

