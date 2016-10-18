Ikan’s New EC1 Gets NAB New York Spotlight

NEW YORK—After releasing its latest gimbal stabilizer, the EC1, back in September, Ikan is taking it the big-time as part of its display at NAB Show New York. Based off of the company’s previous DS1 model, the EC1 features a redesigned quick release baseplate system and is compatible with DSLR and mirrorless cameras up to 4.5 pounds and features 360-degree motors.

The EC1 has four different operating modes: lock, yaw axis follow, yaw and pitch axis follow, and 3 axis follow. Lock made keeps the camera in place no matter how the handle is turned. Yaw axis only follows pan movements left or right. Yaw and pitch follow left and right pans as well as tilts up or down. In 3 axis mode, the camera can roll side to side in addition to tilting and panning. Users can change between modes via a button on the back of the EC1.

Features for the gimbal stabilizer include an OLED screen that shows battery life and current mode; a point and lock system; two 1/4-20 threaded hole mounts, with one on each side of the DSLR gimbal handle; a 3/8-16 tripod mount; a 32-bit controller with a 12-bit encoder; and an adaptive PID algorithm, which can detect and adapt to necessary adjustments depending on the camera being used.

Ikan will be located at booth 1237 during NAB Show New York, which will take place from Nov. 9-10.