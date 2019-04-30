IEEE Broadcast Symposium Sets ‘Women in the Industry’ Breakfast

PISCATWAY, N.J.—The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society has announced that it will host its inaugural “Women in the Industry” breakfast on Oct. 2 during the 2019 IEEE Broadcast Symposium. The event is an opportunity to recognize the accomplishments of women in the broadcast industry and encourage collaboration between them and the BTS.

As part of the event, Jaclyn Pytlarz, senior engineer for Dolby Laboratories, has been tapped to give a keynote presentation. Pytlarz has worked as part of Dolby’s Applied Vision Science group since 2014 and has conducted research on High Dynamic Range and Wide Color Gamut displays. She is currently the lead on the Display Management Core Algorithm, which focuses on developing color mapping and display management algorithms to maintain consistent imagery on a variety of displays. She also is the education director for SMPTE.

The 2019 IEEE Broadcast Symposium will take place from Oct. 1-3 at the Marriott Hartford Downtown in Hartford, Conn.

Visit bts.ieee.org to register for the symposium.