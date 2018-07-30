IBC2018: Qligent to Debut As-Run Feature for Vision Monitoring and Analysis Platform

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Qligent, which specializes in cloud-based, enterprise-level content monitoring and analysis, will debut a new As-Run feature for its Qligent Vision platform at IBC2018. Integrated within Vision, the new “as-run” feature uses an imported as-run log to analyze whether secondary program events, such as SCTE-35 ad insertion triggers and ratings watermarks, aired as planned, and improves the compliance verification process of loudness, EPG tables and closed captioning. The application then produces a consolidated as-run report as an overlay to the program schedule in near real time. This new capability provides monitoring by exception to pinpoint where, when and why secondary events failed to execute properly along any of a broadcaster’s downstream distribution channels.

“Until now, there hasn’t been an easy way to determine if SCTE-35 ad insertion triggers occurred at the right moment in relation to the network’s planned commercial break,” said Ted Korte, COO, Qligent. “If the playout of an ad triggers too soon or too late, it could clip the head or tail of a spot, resulting in the need for a ‘make good’ and a potential loss of revenue. And if closed captioning isn’t present, or audio exceeds acceptable loudness levels, a station could incur fines for noncompliance.”

According to Korte, this new feature also saves broadcasters time and effort by enabling them to search for specific clips or segments of primary program events, such as TV shows, commercials and IDs, as well as secondary events. Once located, the search function can link them directly to where that item is in the program schedule, and they can also play or export the selected clip segment.

Qligent will demonstrate its new as-run capabilities and the entire Vision platform at Stand 8.E47.

The IBC2018 show is Sept. 13–18, in Amsterdam. For more information or to register, visit www.ibc.org.

