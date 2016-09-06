In advance of the 2016 IBC Show preview, we’re sharing some thought pieces from industry experts, from the August issue of TVB Europe.

AMSTERDAM—This year at IBC, the 4K 4Charity Fun Run is once again promoting wellness, networking and charitable giving in a casual, relaxed (albeit adrenaline-fuelled), environment. Registrations have doubled for each event since 2014 and total donations exceed a quarter of a million dollars to date. The sponsors for this year’s run and walk event include Aspera, an IBM Company, Verimatrix, Dolby, ChyronHego and Xstream, and media partners Rapid TV News and TVBEurope parent company NewBay.

Proceeds will be donated to Heifer International, a global charitable organization that helps bring sustainable agriculture and commerce to areas with a long history of poverty; and Jeugdsportfonds, a local Amsterdam-based charity that offers sports opportunities to children aged four to 18 whose families do not have the financial resources to pay for an athletics club membership.

Eliza Penick, community engagement coordinator at Heifer International, shared her thoughts ahead of the event, and offered a deeper insight into the charity’s aims:

“I had the honor of representing Heifer at the 4K 4Charity Fun Run at the 2015 NAB Show and can personally attest to the camaraderie, and to even more selfies. We are so thrilled and grateful to be joining you again for the 4K 4Charity Fun Run at IBC2016. Look for us in the cow hats!

The mission of Heifer Internationalis to end hunger and poverty and to care for the earth. For more than 70 years, we have helped more than 25 million struggling families find hope and opportunity by providing livestock and training in both environmentally sound agriculture and community development.

The 4K 4Charity Fun Run and Heifer International have one big thing in common: people. Both empower individuals to work together, form partnerships and leverage their numbers and voices for deep impact. As individual runners and sponsoring companies, the people that participate in 4K 4Charity are helping families and communities become self-reliant. While you build community at the Amsterdam event, you’re enabling others around the world to do the same, in lasting and transformative ways.

All Heifer programs include a unique practice known as ‘passing on the gift’. Each family that receives an animal gift passes on the offspring and training they received to another family in need. The act transforms recipients into donors, creating an expanding network of hope and opportunity. It also means that your original donation, at minimum, is doubled in its impact.

The 4K 4Charity Fun Run Series is an amazing example of what people can do together and an embodiment of what passing on the gift is about. Each of you, as you walk, run and donate, are passing on your gift and helping to end hunger and poverty.

We believe that together we can change the world. Let’s run hunger into the ground.”

The 4K 4 Charity Fun Run will take place on Saturday Sept. 10 at 7:30am in Amstelpark, Amsterdam conveniently located right next to IBC venue, the RAI. For more information, visit 4k4charity.com.