Hitachi Brings Range of Cameras to SMPTE
LOS ANGELES—Hitachi offers a range of cameras that cover a number of different resolutions, and they are highlighting a number of them currently at SMPTE 2016. The company is demonstrating four of its cameras to attendees that can handle 2K, HD and 4K.
SK-HD1300
Covering 2K footage is the SK-HD1300, a new progressive HDTV studio and EFP camera. Images are captured by three 2.4 million pixel 1080-line progressive MOS imagers. The camera also features an advanced digital processing technology for low-noise, HDR pictures. Hitachi will also show a 2K box camera, its DK-H200, a native 1080p compact box camera that outputs 1080p, 1080i and 720p.
The HD range is represented by Hitachi’s Z-HD6000. This HD MOS camera is built with 2.4 million pixel, 2/3-inch, 1920x1080 HDTV MOS sensors and offers 1100TVL resolutions, F12 standard sensitivity, and 60 dB signal-to-noise ratio.
The SK-UHD4000 camera delivers 4K pictures via B4 2/3-inch bayonet lenses. It also features 2/3-inch sensors for depth of field and high sensitivity. The camera features 8.8 million pixels and is designed around the latest generation of CMOS sensors.
