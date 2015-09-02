Harmonic Supports SMPTE ST 2022-6

SAN JOSE, CALIF.—Video delivery infrastructure provider Harmonic has announced that it is expanding its support of IP video transport protocols. Harmonic’s Spectrum X advanced media server system, Electra X advanced media processor and Electra XVM virtualized media processor will support the SMPTE ST 2022-6 standard for encapsulating high-performance uncompressed (SDI) video signals for transport over IP networks.

Spectrum X

The SMPTE ST 2022-6 standard enables products from different manufacturers to send and receive high bit-rate video signals over IP networks, with the capability to support both HD-SDI and 3G-SDI video signal formats. Harmonic’s support of ST 2022-6 looks to ease the migration toward IP-based infrastructure for broadcasters and production companies.

Harmonic will showcase this support at the upcoming IBC 2015 show, specifically demonstrating CAPEX and OPEX gains from Harmonic-enabled IP-based workflows.

IBC 2015 takes place from Sept. 11-15 in Amsterdam.