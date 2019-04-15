Harmonic Leverages Microsoft Azure, Akamai CDN For VOS360 OTT Offering

LAS VEGAS—Harmonic announced the immediate availability of its VOS360 OTT media processing SaaS solution on the Microsoft Azure cloud with video content delivery by Akamai Media Delivery.

Harmonic announces the VOS360 SaaS solution combination with Microsoft Azure and Akamai’s content delivery network. Pictured from left, Akamai’s Jon Alexander, Microsoft’s Bob DeHaven and Harmonic’s Patrick Harshman and Thierry Fautier.

The companies are offering the market a “best-in-class combination of services” that will reduce the time it takes media companies to deliver high-quality streaming video to viewers, according to Thierry Fautier, vice president, video strategy, at Harmonic.

The combination also gives media companies a new immediacy when it comes to evaluating their operation and offerings.

Harmonic touted two important wins. IndyCar recently deployed the company’s VOS360 SaaS live streaming solution in under five weeks, and Hong Kong’s PCCW Limited has begun using Harmonic’s VOS Cluster SaaS solution as a unified IPTV and OTT content prep and delivery platform.

The company also introduced a primary distribution solution to streamline management and delivery of shows from programmers to pay TV operators and local broadcasters by replacing dedicated satellite links with CDN distribution.

Harmonic also announced a joint NAB Show demo with Sony of advanced, hybrid ATSC 3.0 functionality relying on Harmonic’s VOS360 SaaS solution for delivery of content via OTA and OTT.