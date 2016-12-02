GV Expo: PESA to Showcase XStream C22 Reflex Software

HUNTSVILLE, ALA.—PESA will roll into this year’s GV Expo ready to demonstrate a new software update to its XStream C22 dual-channel H.264 encoder/decoder. The update for the Reflex transmission technology now delivers high quality transmission of video and audio data via the internet.

XStream C22

The new Reflex features an advance packet analytic algorithm that allows the receiving device to identify and correct errors between the encoder and decoder without unnecessary retransmission. The software upgrade is designed to provide the C22 with extended range and improved operating efficiencies.

PESA will also showcase its VidBlox HTR extender and Blade System. The VidBlox HTR is the latest addition to the product line and incorporates HDMI technology, supports SD and HD formats, and can be configured as a transmitter or receiver. The Blade system is managed by PESA’s Cattrax control software and can hold up to 10 cards. It supports two dual-channel H.264 encoding and decoding cards for streaming video based on the C22.

GV Expo 2016 is scheduled for Dec. 7-8 in Washington D.C.