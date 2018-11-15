GV Expo 2018: Get in [Lip] Sync with Your Local Police

Who knew that videos of cops singing — or more accurately pretending to sing — could be so popular?

A fun featured session at Government Video Expo will dig into the phenomenon and how it played out at one local police department.

Chief Kevin Lands and Sgt. Jeff Shaver of the Haymarket Police Department in Virginia will talk about the production of their video and how it has enhanced the department's outreach to and engagement with the community. They’ll be joined by videographer Frank Rutigliano of Bangin' Gears.

The session is called “Lip Sync Challenge — Law Enforcement Video Creates Fun Community Outreach” and is held Thursday, Nov. 29, at 11:20 a.m.

Government Video Expo is later this month; it features 32 live free presentations and a free exhibit floor, as well as additional training opportunities. Register here.