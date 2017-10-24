Government Learning Technology Symposium Returns to GV Expo

WASHINGTON—After its inaugural run at the 2016 Government Video Expo, the Government Learning Technology Symposium will be back for this year’s edition.

Working once again with the Federal Government Distant Learning Association, the event provides attendees with the opportunity to learn about the latest media technologies for government users.

Announced speakers for this year’s GLTS include Dr. J. Richard Kiper, special agent for the FBI; David Palmer, senior regional sales executive, DoD/Intel for Blackboard; Candace Trotti, talent management director, certified government financial manager, PMP, for Enterprise Business Solutions; and Dr. Philip Westfall, director, defense education and training network/director at Air Technology Network.

The full schedule of programs is available here.

The 2017 Government Video Expo will take place Nov. 28-30 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. More information can be found here.