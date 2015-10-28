Fujinon to Display 4K Cabrio Zoom Lens at CCW 2015

WAYNE, N.J.—Fujinon’s Optical Devices division has announced that it will showcase its new 4K UHD series at the upcoming CCW 2015 show, including its 25-300mm Cabrio zoom lens with detachable drive unit.

PL 25-300mm Cabrio zoom lens

The 4K Premier PL 25-300mm Cabrio zoom lens is the latest in Fujinon’s Cabrio series. It features an optional, detachable servo unit for remote control of the zoom, focus and iris adjustment. It is capable of providing quick and smooth zooms, reframing, focus and iris controls.

More of Fujinon’s 4K UHD series of products will also be on display, including the UA80X9 field lens and the UA22x8 portable zoom. Each are designed for broadcast applications and are compatible with 4K 2/3-inch broadcast cameras and come standard with a 16-bit encoder capable of high-resolution output of lens data.

To find out more, visit Fujinon at booth 1454 and 1456 during CCW 2015, which takes place in New York from Nov. 11-12.