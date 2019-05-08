Free Webinar: Tracking the Trends from the 2019 NAB Show

TVB Europe will be joining forces with sister titles TV Technology and Creative Planet Network to host a free webinar on May 22.

The live webinar, titled "Tracking the Trends from the 2019 NAB Show," will take place at 11 a.m ET.

The webinar will review some of the most important media technologies and new products showcased at the NAB Show, including 5G, 8K, esports, IP video workflows, Machine Learning, speech-to-text, standards and more.

Don’t miss out on this free webinar for an update on some of the most important trends from this year’s NAB Show; register for free here.